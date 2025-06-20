ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

One person stabbed on TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto: police

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police are on Queen Street West where one person was stabbed on a streetcar on Friday, June 20, 2025. (CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.