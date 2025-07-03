ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Flames 30 to 40 feet in the air’ at deadly North York encampment fire: chief

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Ave. and the DVP for reports that two encampments on fire.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.