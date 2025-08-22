ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘No absolute right to self-defence’: What to know about defending yourself from intruder in wake of Ont. man being charged

By Elianna Lev

Updated

Published

A Kawartha Lakes police station is seen in this photo. (CTV News)


















