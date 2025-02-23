ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes had to walk to Scotiabank Arena after being stuck in a ‘Toronto traffic jam’

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

NHL's Carolina Hurricanes seen walking to Scotiabank area before Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (@Canes/X &THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.