ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Mississauga shooting suspect holed up inside home taken into custody, police say

By Chris Fox

Published

Peel police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that has sent a man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.