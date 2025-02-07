ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Married health-care workers accused of stealing $1M from elderly patient in Newmarket, Ont.: York police

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Juvie (left) and Lloyd Maputol are facing charges after allegedly defrauding an elderly patient out of nearly $1million. (York Regional Police)


















