ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man posed as massage therapist and sexually assaulted client: police

By Chris Fox

Published

Mykola Kuzub, 41, of Vaughan, is charged with one count of sexual assault.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.