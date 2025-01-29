ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man charged connection with series of sexual assaults in North York last Sunday

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Toronto police have charged three people and are looking for another in connection to a car jacking in Scarborough on Jan. 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.