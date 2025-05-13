ADVERTISEMENT

York

Man arrested in connection with swimming pool sex assault in Richmond Hill

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Milan Horvath, 20, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with sexual assault. York Regional Police have released his image as they believe there may be more victims. (YRP photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.