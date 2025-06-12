ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man arrested after woman followed off TTC bus and sexually assaulted

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Samuel Opoku, 29, is accused of sexual assault. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.