Toronto

Man allegedly hurled death threats in suspected hate-motivated incident at North York business

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Police are searching for a man wanted in a suspected hate-motivated incident that occured at a North York business. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.