ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Long-term care worker in Georgina, Ont. accused of sexually assaulting resident

By Chris Fox

Published

Jefferson Daye, 57, is shown in this handout photo. Daye has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.