ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Good simply isn’t good enough’: MLSE boss speaks following exit of Maple Leafs’ president. Here’s what he said

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment president Keith Pelley speaks to the media during a press conference in Toronto on Friday, May 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.