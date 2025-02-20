ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘It was a nightmare’: Travellers recount thwarted flights in wake of Sunwing delays, cancellations

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Watching other flights at Toronto Pearson (left), Jennifer Jackson and her friend (right).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.