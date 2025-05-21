ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Heart-wrenching’: Chow says she hopes more people get message not to drink and drive after ‘devastating’ crash that killed three kids

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks with reporters at Toronto City Hall on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.