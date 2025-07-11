ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Free slurpees today as 7-Eleven celebrates its 98th birthday

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Free slurpees today as Canadians celebrate 7/11 day across the country (7-Eleven Canada photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.