Toronto

Man charged with attempted murder after 2 pedestrians struck in North York: police

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Police say a 33-year-old man from Markham is facing an attempted murder charge after two pedestrians were struck in North York on Wednesday Aug. 27.


















