ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Drake breaks the record for most RIAA Diamond Certifications

By Laura Sebben

Published

Rapper Drake reacts court side as the Toronto Raptors play against the Golden State Warriors during first half basketball action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.