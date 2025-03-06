ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Doug Ford says Ontario will go ahead with 25 per cent tax on electricity it provides to the U.S. on Monday

By Chris Fox

Published



















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.