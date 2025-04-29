ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Doug Ford says he’s ready to work with Carney to ‘protect Canada’ from Trump

By Codi Wilson

Published

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, left and Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to take part in the First Minister Meeting at the National War Museum in Ottawa on Friday, March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.