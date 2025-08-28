Toronto

Car flips over after 2-vehicle crash in Scarborough, driver flees scene: Toronto police

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

One driver is outstanding following a two-car crash in Scarborough early Thursday morning that damaged a hydro pole.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.