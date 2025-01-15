ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Canada’s first carbon tax rebate payment of the year comes today. Here’s what Ontarians need to know

By Alex Arsenych

Published

A Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP) cheque can be seen in this file photo. The federal government announced in mid February that the incentive was being renamed the "Canada Carbon Rebate." (David Prisciak/CTV News)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.