ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault, forcible confinement in East York

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Balin Scott, 21, wanted in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.