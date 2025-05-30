ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ajax man who allegedly sexually assaulted and confined 14-year-old girl facing new charges

By Chris Fox

Published

30-year-old Gowryshankar Kathirkamanathan who police say allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in Ajax (DPS photos).


















