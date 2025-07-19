ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Absolutely tragic’: 77-year-old man struck and killed on Hwy. 401 near Pearson Airport

By Jermaine Wilson

Updated

Published

Police investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a vehicle on highway 401 near Martin Grove Road on Saturday July 19, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.