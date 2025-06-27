ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

3 teens facing combined 73 charges after Toronto police seize loaded AK-47 and AR-style rifles

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Investigators say they seized loaded assault rifles and arrested three teens who were out on bail in Etobicoke.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.