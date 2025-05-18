ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

3 children dead, 19-year-old arrested after alleged impaired crash on Hwy. 401

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

19-year-old charged after a fatal collision involving several children on Sunday May 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.