Wheeler strikes out 12 as Philadelphia Phillies top Atlanta Braves 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (31) delivers in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (31) delivers in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MORE SPORTS NEWS