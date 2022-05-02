What it takes for NHL playoff contenders to win Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Lightning centre Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup champions' Boat Parade in Tampa, Fla., on July 12, 2021. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP) Tampa Bay Lightning centre Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup champions' Boat Parade in Tampa, Fla., on July 12, 2021. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS