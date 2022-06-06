Warriors top Celtics in Game 2 to even NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shoots against the Boston Celtics during Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shoots against the Boston Celtics during Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

MORE SPORTS NEWS