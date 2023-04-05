'Union guy through and through': New NHLPA boss getting positive early reviews

Marty Walsh provided some broad strokes on his plans for the NHL Players' Association.

The union's new executive director didn't offer specifics on how he will approach negotiations on the next collective bargaining agreement or his view of hockey's current economic system — one that's included a salary cap since 2005 — at that introductory news conference last week.

He was, however, clear on a few things.

Walsh trumpeted his background in organized labour, promised open, two-way lines of communication with the membership, and emphasized a need for player engagement.

"A union guy through and through his whole life," said Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot, his team's player representative on the NHLPA's executive committee. "That's what he loves to do. At the end of the day, we're a union.

"His job is to get everyone on the same page and do the best job leading."

Walsh replaced Donald Fehr, who had worked with the NHLPA for more than a decade following a long career with the Major League Baseball Players Association.

"Don did a great job," Kerfoot said. "Wouldn't be where we are without Don. He came in when times were tough. There wasn't much structure in place. He brought a lot of stability.

"There comes time where you want fresh blood, new perspective."

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers said communication — Walsh was clear he will never talk at players — was one thing he was looking for in a new NHLPA boss.

"Making sure everybody's aware of the situation," he said. "Getting all the information to make the right decisions."Kerfoot said being in touch more regularly will give players, even during the hectic season, a sense of community.

"You want to hear from the PA," he said. "If you go for an extended period of time without hearing from them, you feel like you're not up to speed. Then you don't want to be involved because you don't know what's up and you feel like other people can handle it.

"We need more constant lines of communication where people aren't intimidated to jump on a call."

Columbus Blue Jackets captain and player rep Boone Jenner said his focus is on bringing the next generation of players into the fold.

"When you come in, you don't really realize," he said. "Understanding the NHLPA — how it works, how it started, what it does for us."

A consistent issue for hockey's top union through the years has been engagement, especially during labour peace.

Leafs captain John Tavares said rallying around a common goal might be a way to spark interest that could then be harnessed down the road.

Mayor of Boston from 2014 to 2021 before joining U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, Walsh was emphatic in his belief there needs to be a return to best-on-best international tournaments.

Tavares sees that as an entry point.

"We know how special it is," Toronto's alternate union rep said. "Those events, those opportunities also bring all those players together and also encourage those discussions, and things come to the forefront."

Canucks defenceman Kyle Burroughs is excited to see how things progress under Walsh.

"Fresh, new face," he said. "Seen a lot, been there and he knows, for us at least on the player side of things, how we want to operate.

Unlike many of his predecessors, Walsh isn't a lawyer. It was clear listening to him speak publicly he wants to bring a closer, family-style atmosphere to the NHLPA.

But there's also plenty of work on a number of fronts — namely a CBA that's set to expire in 2026 for a league approaching nearly US$6 billion in annual revenues.

"You still need to have results," Kerfoot said. "A really important part of the job is getting everyone on board and maintaining that cohesiveness.

"And then there's the job itself."

BLUE JACKETS REFLECT

Columbus stunned the league by signing Johnny Gaudreau — last summer's prized free agent — to a long-term deal that seemed to signal a new era.

Pretty much nothing went right after that.

The Blue Jackets have experienced a miserable, injury-riddled season that has them playing out the string with a largely bare-bones roster.

"About halfway through I was so frustrated and pissed off," Columbus head coach Brad Larsen. "We reset and went back to work."

There have been some bright spots, including the play of rookies Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko.

"Wild year with the injuries," Jenner said. "You can learn a lot more about yourself and your teammates when you're going through tough times."

And while some organizations tried to place themselves in the best position to potentially land generational talent Connor Bedard at June's NHL draft, Columbus finds itself at the bottom of the standings despite entering 2022-23 with playoff aspirations.

"Challenging year in so many ways," Larsen said. "Learned a lot of lessons — from coaching staff to players to everybody — going through this. It's a hard league.

"On this side, it was real tough."

A DOUBLE LOSS

Speaking of Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks did themselves no long-term favours Tuesday by beating the Calgary Flames 4-3 in regulation.

Chicago entered 32nd in the overall standings with the best odds of landing the 17-year-old phenom from North Vancouver, B.C., at next month's draft lottery before moving up two spots to 30th heading into Wednesday.

The result was equally crushing for Calgary — a team in a desperate playoff chase with time running out.

-With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.