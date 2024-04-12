The Masters turns into a menace. Scheffler, DeChambeau and Homa hold on to share the lead

Israel says Iran launched a number of drones toward it that will take hours to arrive
The Israeli military says Iran has launched a number of drones toward Israel.
Max Homa played the most beautifully boring round of golf amid raging wind and endless calamity Friday in the Masters, giving him a share of the lead with Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau going into a weekend for the survivors.
Homa made 15 pars -- they all felt so much better than that -- for a 1-under 71.
Scheffler finally made his first bogey of the Masters and then a few more, but he was rock solid down the stretch for a 72, his highest score of the year. DeChambeau played the 13th hole from the 14th fairway -- at one point hoisting a wooden directional sign over his shoulder as he plotted his move -- and finished with a 73.
For some 12 hours, the wind roared through the pines, scattered magnolia leaves across pristine Augusta National, and blew sand out of the white bunkers and into the faces of the players as they tried to handle a beast of a course.
"Mostly what I was trying to do out there was make a bunch of pars and stay in the golf tournament," Scheffler said, a testament to just how difficult it was.
The 60 players who made the cut at 6-over 150 are expected to get a slight reprieve, though still plenty of wind. And that weekend will include Tiger Woods.
Woods set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. He had to play 23 holes -- five in the morning to finish the weather-delayed first round, and then a second round in which he kept the ball in play and posted an even-par 72.
He was only seven shots behind and still very much in the tournament.
"I'm here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament," Woods said. "I got my two rounds in."
That's really what it was all about -- finishing, surviving.
"That was about as happy as you could be to be off of a golf course," Homa said. "That was so hard. We got the sand shower to end our day. So it was kind of the golf course saying, 'Get the hell out of here."'
The average score was 75.09. Only eight players broke par, the same number of players who shot 80 or higher. Ludvig Aberg had the low round at 69.
"I've never experienced anything like this before," DeChambeau said. "But what a great test."
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., was the low Canadian, tied for 24th spot after a tough day saw him shoot a 4-over 76. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., was one over.
Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., and Nick Taylor, also of Abbotsford, missed the cut.
Homa heard some of the loudest cheers, even if they weren't for him. He spent two days with Woods, and caught the full experience of largest galleries, all of them rising to their feet when Woods approached tee boxes, or the 15th green that he managed to reach in two.
"The memories will just be a lot of the Tiger stuff," Homa said. "I hope to build my own come this weekend, but I fortunately think I've done a good enough job of playing it one shot at a time that I can't really remember a ton of the round at the moment. I played really well, and I tried to play as boring as possible.
"I think just the view of this beautiful golf course with the sea of fans, it will be seared in my brain for a while."
The leaders were at 6-under 138, two shots clear of Masters newcomer Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark, who shot a 73. Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, one of only two fortunate souls to break par each of the first two rounds, had a 70 and was three behind.
Justin Thomas will have far worse memories. He was even par for the tournament on the par-5 15th hole, very much in the tournament. He hit iron to lay up and it raced along the turf and into the pond. That was the start of a double bogey-double bogey-bogey-double bogey finish. He shot 79 and missed the cut by one shot.
Defending champion Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy looked as though they might join him, but that was before the cut line began to move.
Rahm made a late charge for a 76, leaving him 11 shots out of the lead. McIlroy, missing only the Masters for the career Grand Slam, didn't make a birdie for only the third time in his 56 trips around Augusta National. He shot 77 and was 10 shots back.
Homa has some experience of the grandest of stages, playing with Woods during his final British Open at St. Andrews. He was far more comfortable with Woods at Augusta National, and his game was a big part of it. Homa picked up two early birdies, one of them on the par-3 fourth when he had to hit 7-wood.
His lone bogey was on the 11th, the hardest hole at Augusta National, and he buckled down against the most extreme conditions.
DeChambeau was the only player to reach 8 under at any point with his birdie on the 13th hole that was quite the expedition. He drove right into the pines and didn't see a clear route back to the fairway -- not the 13th fairway, anyway.
So he looked to the right toward the 14th hole, even removing the sign post that he briefly carried over his shoulder -- "It was probably 30 pounds, not too bad," he said -- and left himself 145 yards over the tributary to Rae's Creek to a back right pin.
"The patrons were nice enough to move over to the side to make sure it was wide enough so if I hit an errant one, nobody would get hit by the ball," he said. "I hit a great great shot around the corner and was able to take advantage of a pretty open entrance to the green."
He hit it to about 15 feet for birdie and dropped two shots coming in. In those conditions, that was acceptable.
The wind was so fierce that players thought it might be called, with balls oscillating and gusts arriving without notice. As it was, the rounds took nearly six hours to play.
Scheffler hit driver and 3-iron onto the 15th green on Thursday, and driver and 3-iron just to lay up on the 15th on Friday.
"It can be three clubs different, depending on what time you hit it," Harris English said. "Ten to 20 seconds later or earlier, it can be a totally different shot."
Among those making the cut were three Masters champions -- 58-year-old Jose Maria Olazabal, 61-year-old Vijay Singh and 53-year-old Phil Mickelson -- who have combined to play the Masters 97 times.
The Israeli military says Iran has launched a number of drones toward Israel.
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
A man stabbed five people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
The team attempting to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a remote B.C. lagoon is regrouping today after an initial attempt to capture the young orca failed.
Every year for 43 years, Montrealer Eddy Nolan took to the streets for a Terry Fox Run, usually carrying a big red and white Terry Fox flag on a pole as packs of schoolchildren jogged behind him. On Friday, he chose to end his life through medical assistance in dying.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Two moose were on the loose in Oakville, Man. on Friday.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Former President Donald Trump’s appearance in a New York courthouse Monday for jury selection in his criminal hush money trial will kick off a weekslong juggling act between the courtroom and the campaign trail during a crucial period for his general election bid.
The Israeli military says Iran has launched a number of drones toward Israel.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
A North Atlantic right whale has been spotted entangled in rope off New England, worsening an already devastating year for the vanishing animals, federal authorities said.
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
Politicians should not toss aside their climate commitments in order to address the cost of living crisis, says former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.
The federal government has unveiled what it is calling their 'plan to solve the housing crisis,' outlining both steps they intend to take, as well as issuing a callout to other levels of government and homebuilders to roll up their sleeves. Here's what you need to know.
Politicians should not toss aside their climate commitments in order to address the cost of living crisis, says former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.
Here's what we learned over the past 10 days of fact-finding hearings, which ended Friday and included testimony from politicians, bureaucrats and representatives from several intelligence and security agencies:
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
Berlin's zoo is celebrating the 67th birthday of Fatou the gorilla, its oldest resident, who it believes is also the oldest gorilla in the world.
The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, is in even more danger than usual in the Florida seas. Six of the rare creatures washed up dead in the past seven days, officials reported Wednesday – a dramatic increase in mortality amid a mysterious die-off that has baffled scientists for months.
Prosecutors in the case against 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are asking she be sentenced to 18 months in prison – the maximum sentence in the involuntary manslaughter.
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
The CEO of Porter Airlines says Ottawa could see new flights to destinations like Florida's gulf coast, California, Las Vegas, and the Caribbean in the near future.
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
Toronto Hydro treated a property owner unfairly after asking him to pay $20,000 to repair an electricity vault hidden underneath their parking lot, the city’s ombudsman found.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer who made his mark on the fashion world with distinctive, glamourous animal prints, has died at the age of 83. His eponymous brand confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media Friday afternoon, highlighting Cavalli’s 'life lived with love.'
The Welsh team Wrexham, co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday.
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
Newcastle handed Tottenham another drubbing at St. James' Park as Alexander Isak's double helped secure a 4-0 win for Eddie Howe's team in the Premier League on Saturday.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Mounties in B.C.’s southern Interior say a fried meal could have led to tragedy last weekend after a distracted driver crashed into a concrete barricade.
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
Highly touted free agent Yariel Rodriguez is set to make his Major League Baseball debut for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
Skyview MP George Chahal is hosting his annual job fair and education session for Calgarians looking to get hired or upgrade their skill sets.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
This weekend, there’s a little bit for everybody in the capital, as a variety of movies is playing in theatres.
Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.
Every year for 43 years, Montrealer Eddy Nolan took to the streets for a Terry Fox Run, usually carrying a big red and white Terry Fox flag on a pole as packs of schoolchildren jogged behind him. On Friday, he chose to end his life through medical assistance in dying.
The Holy See has officially protested against a French court judgment, which ruled against Cardinal Marc Ouellet for the "without cause" dismissal of a nun from his congregation.
Several parents are upset after officials with the Quebec Education Ministry refused to deliver a presentation in English to parents of special needs students who go to English schools.
Superstar captain Connor McDavid will sit out his third straight game Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks.
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to a March drug bust in Grande Prairie.
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia, and an event will remember the rescue efforts.
The former captain of the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team, Atiba Hutchinson, recently visited Halifax, and reflected on a successful career on the pitch.
The 6th annual Fast Fox Race took over Moncton’s Mapleton Park on Saturday morning bringing in athletes of all shapes and sizes
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
A refugee in Regina is caught in a web of government red tape that could leave him homeless. He is facing eviction from a public housing unit because he doesn’t yet qualify for a social insurance number and other documentation.
Bus stops along 11th Avenue in downtown Regina will move due to an ongoing construction project.
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
The drivers of two vehicles have both been seriously injured following a crash at a major Kitchener intersection.
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is raising a glass to Karrie Kkailther of Fond du Lac, the lucky winner of a staggering $1,254,350.87 jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT game.
The Turtleford RCMP are urging the public to be aware of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the detachment area, following two sudden deaths on Thunderchild First Nation.
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.
As part of the goal to look after the wellbeing of first responders, the first annual Marathons for Mental Health 5k run was created.
In case you missed them, CTV News London is sharing all the top stories from this past week.
A beaver dam is believed to have caused an emergency road closure in Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.
Event Management Students at Georgian College organized its first-ever Sweet Maple Festival as a class assignment.
On Saturday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) issued the watch for residents living in portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and Township of Algonquin Highlands.
Police are investigating after a train and a motor vehicle collided early Saturday.
Preparations are under way to ensure the City of Windsor’s sports fields and diamonds are ready for the annual May opening.
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
The team attempting to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a remote B.C. lagoon is regrouping today after an initial attempt to capture the young orca failed.
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
It’s the end of an era for film lovers in Sault Ste. Marie. The final showing for the Shadows of the Mind Film Festival was Friday night.
After winning the $250,000 Kraft Hockeyville competition last month, there is more good news from Elliot Lake.
A 57-year-old from Gore Bay has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.