Sweet revenge: U.S. beats hosts Sweden for world junior gold
The United States got the revenge it desperately craved.
Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
Gabe Perreault, with a goal and two assists, Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard and Rutger McGroarty, into and empty net, provided the rest of the offence for the Americans, who secured the under-20 tournament for a sixth time after last winning in 2021.
Will Smith added two assists. McGroarty also had an assist for a two-point performance.
Trey Augustine made 24 saves to pick up the victory in goal for the U.S.
Otto Stenberg and Jonathan Lekkerimaki replied for the Swedes, who have claimed just two titles in the event's 48-year history. Hugo Havelid allowed five goals on 25 shots in the loss.
Czechia roared back from a 5-2 deficit with six unanswered goals to shock Finland 8-5 and claim bronze earlier Friday.
The U.S. fell 6-4 to Sweden at the under-18 worlds in 2022 despite holding a 51-14 shot advantage -- Augustine and Havelid were the goalies in that one as well -- before returning the favour in the 2023 rematch.
The Swedes, who have now finished second 12 times and lost to the U.S. in last year's bronze-medal game, have produced a long list of NHL stars, but that's rarely translated to world junior success.
The country's last triumph came in 2012 after topping the field in 1981. Sweden also settled for silver on home soil in 1993 and 2014.
The U.S. led 3-2 through 40 minutes after Lekkerimaki sliced his team's deficit in half late in the second period, but restored its two-goal advantage 1:19 into the third when Buium scored his third of the tournament on a one-timer off a setup from Smith.
The Swedes killed off a double-minor for high-sticking later in the period, but the Americans put it out of reach with 3:48 left in regulation when Leonard scored his third.
McGroarty added an empty netter 38 seconds later before things turned a little ugly late when a couple of players on both sides throwing punches -- a rarity in international hockey -- as bad blood from tournaments past bubbled to the surface.
After the dust settled, the U.S. spilled off the bench to celebrate its third gold since 2017.
Sweden came out flying inside a thunderous, yellow-clad Scandinavium arena that included thousands of Canadian fans still in Gothenburg following their team's stunning quarterfinal exit against Czechia -- along with small pockets of U.S. support.
The Americans withstood that early barrage and went ahead with 3:04 left in the first.
The son of Quebec-born former NHLer Yanic Perreault finished off a patient American sequence with his third on a delayed penalty when Smith found him at the lip of Havelid's crease after McGroarty -- the U.S. captain and a Winnipeg Jets prospect -- fed a pass back to the point.
Sweden tied at 2:13 of the second when Stenberg tipped his fifth past Augustine.
The U.S. steadied itself and went back in front at 9:24 when Howard -- a member of the 2022 under-18 team looking for redemption -- moved in alone on a breakaway and slid his seventh through Havelid's pads.
The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect added his second of the night at 14:19 when he took advantage of a turnover behind the Swedish goal and surprised Havelid with shot from a tight angle for a 3-1 lead.
The hosts responded on a power play with 5.2 seconds left in the period when Lekkerimaki -- a 2022 first-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks before its followup 2005 age group returned the favour in the 2023 rematch. blasted his seventh on a one-timer before the U.S. pulled away in the third.
The Americans now own 15 medals at the world juniors, while Sweden picked up a bitterly disappointing 21st.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Third batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
South Asian communities grapple with extortion threats in B.C., Ontario, Alberta
It started with a voice mail demanding payment of some kind, then a series of missed phone calls, later came the gun shots targeting the home of a Metro Vancouver business owner whose family and community are now gripped with fear.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California, no injuries reported
A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to find a new environment minister
More pressing for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith than the timing of the next federal election is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finding a new federal environment minister.
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Politics
-
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to find a new environment minister
More pressing for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith than the timing of the next federal election is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finding a new federal environment minister.
-
Canada's first conflict of interest and ethics commissioner, Mary Dawson, dies
Former conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has died.
Health
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
-
Health Canada approves RSV vaccine for use in pregnancy to immunize infants
Health Canada has approved a vaccine to protect both infants and older adults from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The vaccine is manufactured by Pfizer and is given to pregnant people, who pass along immunity protection to their babies.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Poop-powered planes: Could jet fuel made from sewage take off?
In the race for alternative, sustainable jet fuels, some companies are getting creative. We’ve heard about planes powered with cooking oil, but what about jet fuel made entirely from human poop? Firefly Green Fuels, an aviation company based in Gloucestershire, UK, has created just that – and, unsurprisingly, the prospect of poop-powered planes is attracting attention.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
Entertainment
-
Cher is denied an immediate conservatorship over son's money, but the issue isn't done
A judge on Friday declined to immediately put Cher's son into the legal conservatorship that she is seeking and he is opposing, but the court will take up the issue again within weeks.
-
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
-
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.