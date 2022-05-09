Samoan rugby player Kelly Meafua dies after fall from French bridge

Kelly Meafua during the Pro D2 match between Montauban and Perpignan at Sapiac stadium in Montauban on January 30, 2021. (Pierre Costabadie/Icon Sport/Getty Images/CNN) Kelly Meafua during the Pro D2 match between Montauban and Perpignan at Sapiac stadium in Montauban on January 30, 2021. (Pierre Costabadie/Icon Sport/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS