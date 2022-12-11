Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has 'ended'

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shows his dejection following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on Dec. 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shows his dejection following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on Dec. 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS