World

    • 3-year-old dies in what police say was random stabbing in Ohio grocery parking lot

    Police tape cordons off a crime scene. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Police tape cordons off a crime scene. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Share
    NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -

    A 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a woman as he sat in a grocery cart in a supermarket parking lot. Investigators said Tuesday that they believe it was a random attack.

    The boy's mother also was stabbed, but her injuries were not life-threatening, said Sgt. Matt Beck, a detective with North Olmsted police.

    Officers arrested 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, of Cleveland, while she was walking away from the scene with a knife in her hand on Monday, police said. She was being held on a charge of aggravated murder.

    Ellis was inside the Giant Eagle grocery when she saw the boy and his mother near the front of the store and then followed them into the parking lot in North Olmsted, a Cleveland suburb, Beck said.

    The boy's mother was about to load her groceries into her vehicle when Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing both of them, police said. The boy later died at a hospital.

    The county medical examiner identified the boy as 3-year-old Julian Wood. His mother, Margot Wood, was treated at a hospital, police said. Investigators said Ellis had no known previous interactions with the mother and her son.

    Calls to a listing for Ellis went unanswered Tuesday. It was not clear whether she has an attorney.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News