    'I'm lucky to be alive': Halsey reveals illness in a series of videos

    FILE - Halsey appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, File) FILE - Halsey appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, File)
    Halsey has been privately battling illness, the singer revealed Tuesday.

    She shared the news on Instagram in a series of videos that appear to document the singer receiving infusions.

    “Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive,” she wrote in the caption. “Short story long, I wrote an album.”

    A diagnosis was not immediately clear. Representatives for Halsey did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

    “I feel like an old lady," Halsey says aloud in the first video, while rubbing her legs in apparent pain. "I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”

    The singer also released a new song on Tuesday, an acoustic guitar ballad titled “The End.”

    The new album on the horizon is a follow-up to her fourth studio album, 2021’s ambitious “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

    According to a press release, Halsey is making a donation to both The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance alongside the release of “The End.”

    In 2022, Halsey shared on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome — known as MCAS — and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS. 

