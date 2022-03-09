Religious runner exalts in victory on athletes' expression

Noor Abukaram stretching before running on a trail along the Olentangy River at Ohio State University on March 2, 2022. (Patrick Orsagos / AP) Noor Abukaram stretching before running on a trail along the Olentangy River at Ohio State University on March 2, 2022. (Patrick Orsagos / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS