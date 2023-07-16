Princess of Wales back in Royal Box at Wimbledon with Prince William and two of their children

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

MORE SPORTS NEWS