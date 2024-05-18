Sports

    • Power, Cozens lead Canada to 5-3 win over Finland at hockey worlds

    Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-3 win over Finland on Saturday. (Petr David Josek/The Canadian Press) Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-3 win over Finland on Saturday. (Petr David Josek/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    PRAGUE, Czech Republic -

    Owen Power had a goal and two assists as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-3 win over Finland Saturday.

    Dylan Cozens — with a goal and an assist — Brandon Tanev, and Brandon Hagel also scored before Dawson Mercer added an insurance goal into an empty net.

    Captain John Tavares pitched in with two assists, and netminder Jordan Binnington made 29 saves.

    Hagel tapped home a feed from Tavares with 8:28 remaining to give Canada a 4-3 lead, its first of the game. Canada trailed 2-0 and 3-2 in the game.

    Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice and Valtteri Puustinen added another goal for Finland. Harri Sateri stopped 17 shots.

    Canada is second in Group A behind Switzerland with 14 points from four regulation wins and an overtime victory. Switzerland also has 14 points but has a superior goal differential (plus-16 to plus-12). 

    The two undefeated teams meet Sunday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News