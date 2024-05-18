Power, Cozens lead Canada to 5-3 win over Finland at hockey worlds

PRAGUE, Czech Republic -

Owen Power had a goal and two assists as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-3 win over Finland Saturday.

Dylan Cozens — with a goal and an assist — Brandon Tanev, and Brandon Hagel also scored before Dawson Mercer added an insurance goal into an empty net.

Captain John Tavares pitched in with two assists, and netminder Jordan Binnington made 29 saves.

Hagel tapped home a feed from Tavares with 8:28 remaining to give Canada a 4-3 lead, its first of the game. Canada trailed 2-0 and 3-2 in the game.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice and Valtteri Puustinen added another goal for Finland. Harri Sateri stopped 17 shots.

Canada is second in Group A behind Switzerland with 14 points from four regulation wins and an overtime victory. Switzerland also has 14 points but has a superior goal differential (plus-16 to plus-12).

The two undefeated teams meet Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024