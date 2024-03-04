Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announces he is retiring from the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is retiring from the NFL, the 36-year-old announced at an emotional news conference Monday.

Likely a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Kelce is a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection. He spent his entire 13-season NFL career with the Eagles, including the team’s 2018 Super Bowl win.

Following the Eagles’ 32-9 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January, it was reported that Kelce had told his teammates he was retiring.

However, he declined to make retirement official, raising the question of whether he might return for one final year with the Eagles.

But on Monday he posted on X – formerly known as Twitter – that he has “come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon.”

In 2023, his team came up short in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs and his younger brother Travis Kelce.

It was the first time that two brothers played against each other in a Super Bowl.

After the Eagles’ playoff defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year, Philly QB Jalen Hurts paid tribute to Kelce’s impact in Philadelphia.

“He’s a legend in the city. Really in the league,” Hurts told reporters.

