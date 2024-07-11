At least 200 crocodiles crawl into cities as heavy rains hit northern Mexico, near Texas

One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Heavy rains associated with Hurricane Beryl and the earlier Tropical Storm Alberto have led at least 200 crocodiles to enter urban areas in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, across from Texas, state and federal authorities said this week.
So far, authorities say they have captured and relocated around 200 of the big reptiles since Alberto pelted the region with rain in June. Beryl brushed the same area before making landfall in south Texas earlier this week.
Authorities said the heavy rains raised water levels in coastal lagoons, leading the animals to crawl into cities like Tampico and the nearby cities of Ciudad Madero and Altamira, where at least 165 crocodiles have been captured and relocated.
The head of Tamaulipas state environment department, Karina Lizeth Saldivar, said in a statement that "the recent rains have increased the water levels in the lagoon systems, which had led to an increase in the sightings of crocodiles."
The federal Attorney General's Office for Environmental Protection said about 40 more crocodiles had been captured in the area in June and were relocated to appropriate habitat outside populated areas.
The problem may continue, the office said, noting that "as the water levels go down in places like streets and drainage canals that were flooded, crocodiles will turn up and sightings will certainly increase."
The problem came to light this week when social media users posted videos of several crocodiles tied up in urban areas. That "caused an uproar in social media," the department said.
Crocodiles are a protected species in Mexico. Attacks by them in Mexico are rare but have occurred.
U.S. President Joe Biden used his highly anticipated news conference Thursday to deliver a forceful defence of his foreign and domestic policies, and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years even as he flubbed a reference to Donald Trump in one of his first answers.
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
The City of Toronto will be replacing all of its water meter transmission units (MTU) after roughly 141,000 devices unexpectedly failed, causing some customers to receive utility bills that are double or even triple what they’re used to paying.
Winnipeg Police said the explosion that rocked the Transcona neighbourhood was non-criminal in nature.
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
Donald Trump's lawyers are urging the judge in his New York hush money case to overturn his conviction and dismiss the case in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.
British police have launched a manhunt after two suitcases containing human remains were discovered on Clifton Suspension Bridge in the southwestern city of Bristol.
The only person who survived falling from Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge during its catastrophic collapse says he watched in horror as his coworkers, friends and relatives plunged to their deaths.
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Battling rough seas around Gaza, the U.S. now is considering abandoning efforts to reinstall the pier that has been used to get badly needed humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians, two U.S. officials said Thursday.
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
Canada says it expects to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence by 2032.
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario who don't have a family doctor, the Ontario College of Family Physicians said on Thursday. That's an increase of more than 160,000 people since the last count was released six months ago, said Dr. Jobin Varughese, the incoming president of the college.
In an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about her 2001 stroke which resulted in a life-threatening brain bleed for nine days and a lengthy recovery.
A researcher based in Regina has received a prestigious scholarship to aid her work in unravelling mysteries at the subatomic level.
The nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus discovered in Colorado in 2022 will be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York next week.
Scientists in Western Australia have found a tree frog which is bright blue, rather than the usual green, due to a rare genetic mutation.
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
When Nicolas Cage first read the script for 'Longlegs' and considered playing the titular serial killer, he knew exactly where he'd draw his inspiration from: his mother.
A new foot passenger ferry service between Campobello Island, N.B., and Eastport, Maine, marks the revival of a transportation link across the Passamaquoddy Bay’s international boundary.
Canadians crossing the U.S. border shop for products they can’t find in Canada, and save money even with the loonie worth about three-quarters of a U.S. dollar.
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
A group of 27 colleagues working at a post-secondary institution in Ontario have won a $500,000 Lotto Max draw.
Did you sculpt your “bikini body”? Is your skin soft and tan and free of body hair? Are you ready for your summer vacation? The pressures around how people’s bodies look can feel particularly high in summer.
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been released as they appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
Jasmine Paolini kept coming back, kept coming back, kept coming back, against Donna Vekic in what would become the longest Wimbledon women's semifinal on record — after dropping the opening set, after being two games from defeat in each of the last two sets, after twice trailing by a break in the third.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A dog with a history of attacking animals and people – leaving one cat dead and one man with life-altering injuries – must be euthanized, a B.C. court has ruled.
You can get all the essentials at a Richmond convenience story run by Tam Do, but one thing you can't get is flavoured nicotine patches or pouches, which are marketed as smoking cessation products. B.C. opted to move the products fully into pharmacies earlier this year.
Metro Vancouver hospitals are facing an increase in non-residents receiving emergency care and skipping out on the bill, CTV News has learned.
A 19-year-old driver sped through a red light at 133 km/h, causing a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough in March, the province's police watchdog has found.
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
With extreme heat settling in, people in Calgary are doing what they can to keep cool. However, there's little to no escape from sweltering temperatures for workers stuck outside.
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
It's nearly a week into the LCBO strike and restaurants are feeling the effects. Many are struggling to stay stocked with alcohol in order to be able to offer full menus.
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating what led to the discharge of an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a 26-year-old man in an Ottawa hospital Wednesday evening.
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as altercations between pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police escalated during a march the day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
After over 100 millimetres of rain pummelled Montreal Wednesday evening, some Montreal streets saw less flooding, and sponge parks played a big part in soaking up the precipitation.
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
K-Days has a reputation to uphold between rides, music and some odd food for attendees to try and this year will be no different.
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
Drivers are being warned to avoid certain roads in Kings County, N.S., due to flooding Thursday evening.
Halifax council's decision to choose recreation grounds in the heart of the city and a wooded south-end park as designated sites for homeless encampments is "completely nuts," says Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
The Labatt brewery in Halifax is taking a break from making beer to expand its water can program for disaster relief.
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver is frustrated after they tried to have another person charged for giving the truck keys back to the driver.
Residents of a northern city are being asked to prepare emergency kits as a wildfire continues to burn nearby.
A researcher based in Regina has received a prestigious scholarship to aid her work in unravelling mysteries at the subatomic level.
The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) held their fourth annual feast and pipe ceremony on Thursday in honour of the children who did not return from residential schools.
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
John Ferguson is back in his hometown of Erin, Ont. after competing in season 10 of the Amazing Race Canada on CTV.
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
After a cool, wet June, Saskatchewan farmers are watching their fields closely now as pockets that were drowning have started to dry out.
A cybersecurity expert is weighing in on recent cyber attacks on Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL), among others.
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
The advocacy group Voices of Timmins staged a rally at Hollinger Park on Wednesday evening to call for action on crime, homelessness and public drug use.
A cage used to transport workers at Vale’s Creighton Mine “was unavailable” Wednesday afternoon, meaning workers had to spend the night underground.
London Fire Department crews made a water rescue Thursday evening.
London will soon close a gap in the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Wellington Street and Maitland Street that currently forces cyclists onto busy neighbourhood streets.
There are numerous LCBO convenience outlets across the province attached to existing retailers, and they're seeing the impacts of the strike.
The Coroner’s Inquest into the death of a 29-year-old Creemore man, who died after becoming ill in jail four years ago, began Thursday.
One person is in hospital after a fire in Orillia Thursday night.
Collingwood residents opposed to a water main reconstruction project that would remove three dozen trees have rallied and signed an online petition in hopes of stopping it from moving forward.
A Windsor driver has been sentenced to house arrest for a fatal collision that killed her brother in 2019.
Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.
Cottam Diecasting LTD. in Tecumseh is shutting down in August, impacting 58 workers, according to their union.
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
As southern Alberta and the East Kootenay of British Columbia continue to see temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s, the risk of wildfires is continuing to grow.
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
Three housing projects in the Sault Ste. Marie area received funding from the federal government Thursday.
The mystery buyer of the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA has been revealed. The Dr. Lou and Mae Lukenda Foundation was behind the $2 million purchase, confirmed by Tim Lukenda.
Traffic stopped for a short time on the iconic Manitoulin Island swing bridge Thursday morning for an event honouring residential school warriors.
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
