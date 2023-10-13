Sports

    • Paralyzed driver Robert Wickens wins IMSA class title at Road Atlanta

    Robert Wickens makes his way to his pit stall during practice for the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (John Raoux/AP Photo) Robert Wickens makes his way to his pit stall during practice for the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (John Raoux/AP Photo)
    ATLANTA -

    Robert Wickens, paralyzed from the waist down in an IndyCar crash five years ago, has won a racing championship in the IMSA Touring Car Class finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

    All Wickens needed was an eighth-place finish to earn the title, and he and co-driver Harry Gottsacker were fourth in the Fox Factory 120 at Road Atlanta on Friday. It was the fifth straight class championship for Byran Herta Autosports.

    Wickens, hurt in a crash at Pocono in 2018, uses a hand control system for a paralyzed driver.

    Wickens said he thought he showed what he could do when he began driving for the team a year ago.

    "This year, I felt like I was just a more ironed-out professional and I think the results speak for that," Wickens said.

    "Harry and I, we barely put a wheel wrong all year," he continued, "and when we did, we put our head down and we corrected our wrongs. That's what got us in championship contention and made the difference."

    Sean Jones, chief operating officer of Bryan Herta Autosports, said the team couldn't be more pleased with this season and what Wickens' team accomplished.

    "We've won a few but this one's a bit special with Harry and Robert," Jones said. "Everyone knows Robert's story."

    MORE SPORTS NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

    There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News