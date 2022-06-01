Nadal tops Djokovic in quarterfinal thriller at French Open

Novak Djokovic, left, congratulates Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament, on June 1, 2022. (Christophe Ena / AP) Novak Djokovic, left, congratulates Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament, on June 1, 2022. (Christophe Ena / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS