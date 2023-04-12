MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games

Baseball fans at PNC Park watch a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Baseball fans at PNC Park watch a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS