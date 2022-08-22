Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record

From left, PSG's Lionel Messi, PSG's Kylian Mbappe, and PSG's Neymar react after scoring a goal during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Paris Saint Germain at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) From left, PSG's Lionel Messi, PSG's Kylian Mbappe, and PSG's Neymar react after scoring a goal during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Paris Saint Germain at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

MORE SPORTS NEWS