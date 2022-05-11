Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

MORE SPORTS NEWS