Lewis Hamilton visited by Michelle Obama, speaks on Roe v. Wade

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the third practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome on May 7, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the third practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome on May 7, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MORE SPORTS NEWS