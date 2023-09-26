Jets sign veteran QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad as a backup to Zach Wilson
The New York Jets signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad Tuesday, giving them an experienced backup to embattled starter Zach Wilson.
The team announced the move after the 31-year-old Siemian passed a physical at the Jets' practice facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Wilson has struggled since taking over for Aaron Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York. Wilson has two touchdown passes and four interceptions with a 52.4 percent completion rate and is averaging just 5.6 yards per pass.
Several names had been mentioned as potential pickups for the Jets. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to New York general manager Joe Douglas asking the team to consider signing him to the practice squad.
The letter, dated Sept. 21, was released on social media by rapper J. Cole. A person close to Kaepernick, speaking on condition of anonymity because it's a private matter, confirmed to the AP the legitimacy of the letter. It was not immediately known, however, if Douglas or someone in the Jets organization actually received or saw the letter.
"I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad," Kaepernick wrote in the two-page letter. "I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week."
Kaepernick last played in the NFL in with the 49ers on Jan. 1, 2017, after he began kneeling on the sideline at games during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality. He said in the letter he has been working out five days a week during the last six years and remains confident in his abilities.
After the Jets' 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday dropped them to 1-2, coach Robert Saleh insisted the team was sticking with Wilson because "right now, he's who gives us the best chance to win."
That didn't sit well with fans -- including Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath, who said during an interview on "The Michael Kay Show" on 98.7 ESPN New York on Monday that "I've seen enough of Zach Wilson."
During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers said the Jets "need to hold our poise," referring to some sideline blowups between a few players and coaches during the game Sunday.
He said the offense needs to "grow up a little bit" and also implored fans to not lose faith in the team this early in the season.
"Let's just take a couple of breaths and I'm not going to say we need to relax," a smiling Rodgers said, referring to one of his often-quoted lines when he was in Green Bay.
Rodgers reiterated he likely won't return to the Jets' facility until he can walk, but said he misses being around his teammates and coaches and the time away has confirmed his desire to continue playing.
"I feel like if I was there, some of those things wouldn't be happening," Rodgers said. "Not sure we'd be 3-0, I don't know. I'd like to think there's a possibility of that. It's more the side stuff that I don't like. I want to see us stick together through the tough times."
Rodgers also appeared to make an indirect reference to Namath's comments, among others.
"When we're not having success, how do we respond?" Rodgers said. "How do we respond to adversity? That goes for our fan base and former players, as well. You're not helping the cause."
Saleh reiterated the team's commitment to Wilson on Monday, saying he's "our unquestioned quarterback."
That remains the case, but Siemian at least gives Saleh and the Jets another option if Wilson continues to falter, beginning with their next game Sunday night at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Career backup Tim Boyle was the only other quarterback on New York's roster.
This is Siemian's second stint with the Jets after he was with them in 2019. He made one start for New York when Sam Darnold was sidelined with mononucleosis, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the "Monday Night Football" game against Cleveland on Sept. 12.
Siemian was a seventh-round pick of Denver out of Northwestern in 2015 and was a backup to Peyton Manning during the team's Super Bowl run during his rookie season. He started 24 games over three seasons with the Broncos before being traded to Minnesota in 2018.
After being injured most of the next season with the Jets, Siemian had stints with Tennessee, New Orleans, Chicago and was among Cincinnati's cuts after training camp this summer. He started one game for the Bears last season -- against the Jets in place of an injured Justin Fields. Siemian was 14 of 25 for 179 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Chicago's 31-10 loss.
Siemian has thrown for 7,027 yards and 42 touchdowns with 28 interceptions during his NFL career. He's also 13-17 as a starter.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A U.S. judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president's companies removed from his control and dissolved.
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
Five workers picketing in UAW strike hit by vehicle outside Flint-area plant
About five people picketing in the United Auto Workers strike outside a Flint-area General Motors plant suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a vehicle leaving the plant struck them, police said.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Canadian women's soccer team earns Olympic berth with win over Jamaica
The Canadian women's national soccer team has clinched a spot in the 2024 Paris Games after defeating Jamaica 4-1 on aggregate in Olympic qualifying.
Health Canada is recalling these smart plugs over an electric shock risk
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for certain smart plugs due to the risk of electric shock.
Is broadband essential, like water or electricity? New net neutrality effort makes the case
Landmark net neutrality rules rescinded under former President Donald Trump could return under a new push by U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel. The rules would reclassify broadband access as an essential service on par with other utilities like water or power.
Politics
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
After briefing on intel, Singh says 'clear evidence' India involved in B.C. killing
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh gurdwara leader in British Columbia.
-
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Health
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Health Canada is recalling these smart plugs over an electric shock risk
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for certain smart plugs due to the risk of electric shock.
-
Cough syrup deaths overseas prompt U.S. crackdown on toxic testing
The U.S. FDA is cracking down on lax testing practices by dozens of makers of health-care products following hundreds of deaths overseas from contaminated cough syrups, a Reuters review of regulatory alerts found.
Sci-Tech
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
-
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
-
Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it's also embracing the technology
Seattle-based Getty Images is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was 'brazen infringement' of Getty's image collection 'on a staggering scale.' Now, it's embracing the technology.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
-
Coldplay frontman performs impromptu birthday song for 10-year-old in Vancouver
Among the thousands of satisfied Coldplay fans who attended the band's two Vancouver shows last weekend, a 10-year-old named Leo may have had the most memorable night of all.
-
Taylor Swift is a fan and suddenly, so is everyone else. Travis Kelce jersey sales jump nearly 400 per cent
Taylor Swift's trip to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce play football on Sunday didn't just have the internet talking nonstop. Following the 12-time Grammy Award winner's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end seemingly skyrocketed.