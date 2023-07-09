Jamie MoCrazy nearly died in a skiing accident. Now, she wants to help others who have suffered traumatic brain injuries

Jamie Crane-Mauzy takes a jump during the women's ski slopestyle finals at the Winter X Games, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013, at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/The Colorado Springs Gazette, Michael Ciaglo) Jamie Crane-Mauzy takes a jump during the women's ski slopestyle finals at the Winter X Games, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013, at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/The Colorado Springs Gazette, Michael Ciaglo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS